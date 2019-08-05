Media player
Usher syndrome: ‘I was deaf from birth but now I'm going blind'
Alice, 16, who has been deaf since birth, started losing her eyesight two years ago.
The teenager from Kemsley, Kent, has Usher syndrome, a degenerative disease.
She said: “I fell into depression because I thought I wouldn’t have my future ahead of me.”
05 Aug 2019
