Cathedral turned into mini golf course
Rochester Cathedral's crazy golf course divides opinion

People visiting a medieval cathedral this summer will see the central aisle converted into a crazy golf course.

The nave of Rochester Cathedral has a nine-hole bridge-themed course.

The cathedral says it hopes visitors will learn about faith, and building "both emotional and physical bridges".

Opponents say it is a mistake and tricks those into a search for God.

  • 30 Jul 2019
