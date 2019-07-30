Cathedral turned into mini golf course

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rochester Cathedral's crazy golf course divides opinion
People visiting a medieval cathedral this summer will see the central aisle converted into a crazy golf course.
The nave of Rochester Cathedral has a nine-hole bridge-themed course.
The cathedral says it hopes visitors will learn about faith, and building "both emotional and physical bridges".
Opponents say it is a mistake and tricks those into a search for God.
-
30 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-49170766/rochester-cathedral-s-crazy-golf-course-divides-opinionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window