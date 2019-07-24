Playing beach football with Messi
Lionel Messi invites Canterbury boy to join kickabout

Enjoying a holiday with his mother, Mackenzie O'Neill from Canterbury was invited to join a game of beach football by another family.

But Mackenzie found himself playing against one of the best footballers in the world, Barcelona legend and Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

