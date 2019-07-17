Media player
Disability sailing group in Sevenoaks marks tenth anniversary
A charity which provides sailing lessons for disabled people has celebrated its first decade.
Sailability, which operates out of Chipstead near Sevenoaks, was launched ten years ago.
It marked its birthday by officially opening a new floating pontoon and unveiling two new boats.
17 Jul 2019
