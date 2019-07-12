Internship costs disabled man benefits
Blind and deaf Gillingham man loses benefits looking for work

David Wilkins is a blind and partially deaf, but also a qualified journalist who is looking for work.

As part of his quest he accepted an internship with the communications department at the European Parliament.

When he returned to the UK he found his former benefits had been replaced by Universal Credit, with his lack of National Insurance payments meaning he is now heavily out of pocket.

