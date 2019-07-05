'You do not have time to mess around'
'Sepsis doesn't leave you time to mess around'

Jess Tuffield contracted sepsis when she caught a chest infection.

The 23-year-old survived a total of two bouts of the potentially-fatal condition, which can cause catastrophic organ failure.

She's now urging others to be aware of the symptoms.

