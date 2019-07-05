Media player
'Sepsis doesn't leave you time to mess around'
Jess Tuffield contracted sepsis when she caught a chest infection.
The 23-year-old survived a total of two bouts of the potentially-fatal condition, which can cause catastrophic organ failure.
She's now urging others to be aware of the symptoms.
05 Jul 2019
