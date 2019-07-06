Media player
‘Everything about Stevie the pigeon is just human’
Stevie the tame pigeon follows the Davis family around everywhere.
The bird, which has been taken in by the family in Stockbury, Kent, loves to sit on top of their heads.
Terry Davis, who has now converted a barn on his farm for the bird to live in, said: “As far as she’s concerned she’s a person.”
06 Jul 2019
