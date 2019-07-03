Blog helps new mums' mental health

Media player
Ashford woman sets up blog following postpartum psychosis
When she gave birth to her son Amy Simkins was 19-years-old.
Overwhelmed with advice, she also suffered from the condition postpartum pyschosis.
Realising other new mums were facing the same challenges, she launched a blog called Mummykind, to paint a more "realistic picture" of motherhood.
03 Jul 2019
