Blog helps new mums' mental health
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ashford woman sets up blog following postpartum psychosis

When she gave birth to her son Amy Simkins was 19-years-old.

Overwhelmed with advice, she also suffered from the condition postpartum pyschosis.

Realising other new mums were facing the same challenges, she launched a blog called Mummykind, to paint a more "realistic picture" of motherhood.

  • 03 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'How I learnt to love myself'