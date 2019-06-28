Elderly loneliness: 'It's very demoralising'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Elderly loneliness: 'It's very demoralising'

A 93-year old man who has broken both his hips has only left his home once in the last six months.

Ron Edwards, from Ditton, Kent, says he has been lonely since the death of his wife seven years ago.

More than two million people over the age of 75 live alone in the UK, according to Age UK.

  • 28 Jun 2019
Go to next video: The town with a plan to end loneliness