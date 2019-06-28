Media player
Tonbridge Baseball Club founder invited to big match
A woman who set up one of the UK’s top baseball clubs is to be guest of honour at a historic game.
Margaret Borley, 89, founded Tonbridge Baseball Club in Kent in 1982.
She has been invited to attend the Major League game on Saturday in London between New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
28 Jun 2019
