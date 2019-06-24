Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Facebook babies: Online sperm donor search sparks warning
Fertility clinics says women are putting themselves at risk by taking to social media to find men to donate their sperm.
Some women are turning to Facebook groups to find donors due to lack of treatment availability on the NHS and the high cost of IVF.
Carole Gilling-Smith from the Agora Gynaecology & Fertility Clinic said: "It's not safe. The sperm isn't screened."
-
24 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-48748068/facebook-babies-online-sperm-donor-search-sparks-warningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window