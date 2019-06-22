Media player
Video
Windrush nurse: 'People spat at you - they were horrible'
The first national Windrush Day is being held to celebrate the contribution of Caribbean migrants to the UK.
Ursilla Sullivan travelled from Trinidad to England in 1954.
She became a nurse in Gravesend, Kent.
She said: "People didn't know about us. They were just horrible."
22 Jun 2019
