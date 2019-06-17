Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Following Kent's Sikh football team's league struggle
Punjab United is a football team formed by members of Gravesend's Sikh community.
Since starting in a Sunday league in 2003, the side has reached the semi-professional Southern Counties East Premier.
But the first season up is a struggle, with league survival coming down to the wire.
-
17 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-48626074/following-kent-s-sikh-football-team-s-league-struggleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window