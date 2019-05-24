The biscuits bridging generation divides
Kent community project bringing young and old together

A community project in Kent is bringing young and old together with the help of biscuits and dancing.

The "Love Grows" projects aims to encourage friendships between generations and challenge the perceptions of what it is like to be young or old.

