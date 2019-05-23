'Let them know how grateful we are.'

Media player
Lumley on Gurkhas: 'Let them know how hugely grateful we are.'
Joanna Lumley has pledged her continuing support for the Gurkhas.
Exactly 10 years ago the actress spearheaded a successful campaign to get veterans the right to permanently settle in the UK.
Gurkhas have fought alongside British troops for 200 years.
23 May 2019
