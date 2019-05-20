Tackling county lines drug dealers

Media player
County lines: The fight against the illegal drug trade
Police in Sussex say London drug gangs are increasingly using guest houses and Airbnb rentals to target provincial towns.
The "county lines" drug trade sees young or vulnerable people used to traffic drugs.
This footage was filmed by an officer during an operation in Hastings.
20 May 2019
