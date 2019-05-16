Illness leaves girl unable to eat

Video

The family of a teenager who is bedridden and unable to eat without severe pain have said they want to take her to Germany for surgery.

Doctors in Leipzig have diagnosed 14-year-old Grace Jackson-Matthew with several conditions, some of which mean her arteries are being crushed by her own body.

Her parents, from Tunbridge Wells, have decided to try and raise £50,000 for reconstructive surgery in Germany, which they hope will mean Grace can live a normal life.