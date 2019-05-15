'Photography has been a life saver for me'
'Photography is therapy for my bipolar disorder'

Daniel Russell uses photography as therapy for his bipolar disorder.

The 35-year-old from Herne Bay, Kent, is to exhibit some of his work to raise awareness of how taking photos can help with mental health.

