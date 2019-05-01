The nursery with the greenest fingers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

This garden centre won't sell plants in plastic pots

Staff at Edible Culture garden centre want top reduce their impact on the environment.

So they have stopped selling plants in plastic pots.

The nursery believes this has saved around 7,000 pots in the last year.

  • 01 May 2019
Go to next video: Is seafood in Kent polluted by plastic?