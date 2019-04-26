Family repeatedly targeted by vandals
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Couple's Maidstone house attacked with rocks and hammers

A family home in Maidstone has been the target of four violent attacks in just over a year.

Sue and Peter Morgan installed CCTV, which has caught the vandals hitting their cars with hammers and throwing stones through the windows of their house.

The family said they have no idea why they are being targeted and are offered a reward to catch those responsible.

  • 26 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Couple targeted by repeat vandals