Designer clothes boost for charity
Designer clothes and shoes worth £60,000 have been left at a charity shop.

An anonymous donor left the items in several bags at store run by mental health charity MIND in Tunbridge Wells.

Shoppers in the Royal town soon got wind of the royal bargains on offer - including pieces by the Duchess of Sussex's favourite designer - and flocked to the shop.

As word spread the shop started doing brisk business, and took the equivalent of a week's takings in a day.

  • 25 Apr 2019
