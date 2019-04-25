Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clothes worth £60,000 donated anonymously to charity shop
Designer clothes and shoes worth £60,000 have been left at a charity shop.
An anonymous donor left the items in several bags at store run by mental health charity MIND in Tunbridge Wells.
Shoppers in the Royal town soon got wind of the royal bargains on offer - including pieces by the Duchess of Sussex's favourite designer - and flocked to the shop.
As word spread the shop started doing brisk business, and took the equivalent of a week's takings in a day.
-
25 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-48055313/clothes-worth-60000-donated-anonymously-to-charity-shopRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window