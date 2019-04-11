'Not a fair decision for a 21-year-old'
Transgender egg freezing: 'Not a fair decision for a 21-year-old'

Alex McCall is transitioning, but he fears that hormone treatment could leave him infertile.

The 21-year-old from Brighton wants to have his eggs frozen before undergoing further treatment.

Brighton & Hove Clinical Commissioning Group has turned down Alex's request.

It said its policy was carefully considered and in line with neighbouring groups.

