Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Transgender egg freezing: 'Not a fair decision for a 21-year-old'
Alex McCall is transitioning, but he fears that hormone treatment could leave him infertile.
The 21-year-old from Brighton wants to have his eggs frozen before undergoing further treatment.
Brighton & Hove Clinical Commissioning Group has turned down Alex's request.
It said its policy was carefully considered and in line with neighbouring groups.
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-47872308/transgender-egg-freezing-not-a-fair-decision-for-a-21-year-oldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window