Lives 'at risk' from diluted baby milk
A charity claims some low income families are risking their children's health by watering down baby formula to save money.
Experts say too much water in the milk may lead to seizures and can even cause comas.
The Family Support Network is so concerned it is giving away free powdered milk.
08 Apr 2019
