Lorry driver guilty over death crash

Video

A lorry driver who had a TV programme on while he was driving has been found guilty of causing a fatal crash.

Viorel Sandulache, 26, struck 21-year-old Abigail Harvey's Audi on the Dartford Crossing in Kent on 3 November 2017.

He had admitted playing a TV series, but said his phone was facing down and he was "only listening to it", but jurors found him guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.