Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lorry driver guilty over death crash
A lorry driver who had a TV programme on while he was driving has been found guilty of causing a fatal crash.
Viorel Sandulache, 26, struck 21-year-old Abigail Harvey's Audi on the Dartford Crossing in Kent on 3 November 2017.
He had admitted playing a TV series, but said his phone was facing down and he was "only listening to it", but jurors found him guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
-
08 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-47858454/lorry-driver-who-killed-woman-had-tv-on-while-drivingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window