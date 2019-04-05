Mother to bring medicinal cannabis to UK
Nine-year-old Teagan Appleby has severe epilepsy and suffers hundreds of seizures every day.

Her mother Emma, from Aylesham, Kent, is set to illegally bring medicinal cannabis back home from the Netherlands in a bid to help her.

While it is now legal to treat patients with medicinal cannabis in the UK, many have been struggling to secure prescriptions.

