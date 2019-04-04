Media playback is unsupported on your device
'Cuddle cot' helped bereaved parents

India Gibson and Jamie Hayes lost their six-month-old son Toby to sudden infant death syndrome when they were away on a boating holiday in August 2018.

The couple from Folkestone are raising money to buy “cuddle cots” – a type of refrigerated crib – to help other grieving families.

They say a "cuddle cot" enabled them to bring their baby home and grieve properly.

  • 04 Apr 2019
