'I play American football against men'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I play American football against men'

Student Samira Conteh is the first woman in the Kent Falcons American football team at the University of Kent.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Apr 2019