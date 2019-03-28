Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Attack victim: 'I wouldn't wish this on anybody'
A man who had to have part of his skull removed after an unprovoked attack says he has endured a year of hell that he would not wish on anybody.
Joe Shaw, 25, suffered brain injuries when he was punched in the head in Ramsgate, Kent, last March.
Doctors were forced to remove part of his skull to save his life.
He now uses a wheelchair and communicates by spelling out words on a letter board.
His family and friends are fundraising to help with the cost of his rehabilitation.
-
28 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-47739593/attack-victim-i-wouldn-t-wish-this-on-anybodyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window