Migrants found in lorry on motorway

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eighteen 'migrants' are found in a lorry on a Kent motorway
Police who stopped a lorry on a Kent motorway found 18 suspected migrants in the back.
The truck was stopped on the M26 near Wrotham at about 22:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Those found in the vehicle have been handed over to Home Office immigration officials.
-
14 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-47572883/eighteen-migrants-are-found-in-a-lorry-on-a-kent-motorwayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window