Migrants found in lorry on motorway
Police who stopped a lorry on a Kent motorway found 18 suspected migrants in the back.

The truck was stopped on the M26 near Wrotham at about 22:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Those found in the vehicle have been handed over to Home Office immigration officials.

  • 14 Mar 2019
