Video

This is the moment a woman who was barely able to speak after suffering stroke-like symptoms finds her voice again.

Amelia Hamilton suffered a hemiplegic migraine, which can induce weakness in the face and limbs, as well as speech and vision problems.

The primary school teacher had previously worked with friend Grenville Hancox, using music as therapy for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients.

When Grenville visited Amelia in a Kent hospital, he decided to take his guitar, with "amazing" results.