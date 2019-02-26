Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dangerous, illegal diet pills sold via Instagram
Potentially lethal diet pills are being advertised and sold to teenagers on Instagram, the BBC has found.
Companies on Instagram deliberately targeted an undercover reporter, posing as a teenager with an eating disorder.
Diet pills she was sold contained a banned substance that has been linked to heart attacks and strokes.
If you are affected by the issues in this video, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line http://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline.
-
26 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-47375507/dangerous-illegal-diet-pills-sold-via-instagramRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window