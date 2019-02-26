Video

Potentially lethal diet pills are being advertised and sold to teenagers on Instagram, the BBC has found.

Companies on Instagram deliberately targeted an undercover reporter, posing as a teenager with an eating disorder.

Diet pills she was sold contained a banned substance that has been linked to heart attacks and strokes.

If you are affected by the issues in this video, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line http://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline.