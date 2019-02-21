Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mother's ketamine plea after drug use rises among young people
A mother has pleaded with young people not to take ketamine after Home Office figures showed use of the drug has increased among young people.
Wendy Teasdill's daughter, Eleanor Rowe, died at a festival after taking ketamine.
The latest Home Office figures showed in 2017/18 use of the drug has increased from 1.2% to 3.1% among 16 to 24-year-olds.
If you are affected by the issues in this video, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line http://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline.
-
21 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-47310875/mother-s-ketamine-plea-after-drug-use-rises-among-young-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window