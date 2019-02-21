Increased use of Ketamine
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mother's ketamine plea after drug use rises among young people

A mother has pleaded with young people not to take ketamine after Home Office figures showed use of the drug has increased among young people.

Wendy Teasdill's daughter, Eleanor Rowe, died at a festival after taking ketamine.

The latest Home Office figures showed in 2017/18 use of the drug has increased from 1.2% to 3.1% among 16 to 24-year-olds.

If you are affected by the issues in this video, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line http://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline.

  • 21 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'My friend died after taking festival drug'