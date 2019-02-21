Video

A mother has pleaded with young people not to take ketamine after Home Office figures showed use of the drug has increased among young people.

Wendy Teasdill's daughter, Eleanor Rowe, died at a festival after taking ketamine.

The latest Home Office figures showed in 2017/18 use of the drug has increased from 1.2% to 3.1% among 16 to 24-year-olds.

If you are affected by the issues in this video, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line http://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline.