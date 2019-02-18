Migrants intercepted in the Channel
A group of migrants has been intercepted trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat.

They were picked up by one of the UK Border Force vessels recently brought back to patrol the south-east coast.

The migrants have been brought ashore at Dover and handed over to officials.

