Lulu the litter picking spaniel
Volunteer litter picker Gary Langley has a canine helper

Litter picker Gary Langley has trained his spaniel Lulu to help keep his local park tidy.

The two-year-old "sprocker" spaniel helps collect bottles and drink cans in Tonbridge Park.

The pair have been recognised for their work with an award.

  • 14 Feb 2019
