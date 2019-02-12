Media player
Stolen Kent dog returned home thanks to microchip
Roxy the mastiff was stolen when thieves broke into Dan Atabi's property by cutting through a gate in December.
A member of the public spotted a large stray dog roaming on Warden Beach on the Isle of Sheppey.
Now the dog and owner have been reunited thanks to Roxy's microchip.
12 Feb 2019
