'I have saved these ladies' lives'
A beauty therapist has spotted cancerous moles on four of her clients after taking an online training course.

Erika Hodgkiss, who has a salon in Crockenhill, Kent, undertook the training organised by the cancer charity Skcin.

She said: "I wanted my knowledge to be a lot deeper about what I was seeing."

  • 06 Feb 2019
