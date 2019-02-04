Assaults on rail staff caught on camera

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rail staff issued with body cameras to record assaults
Rail staff are being issued with body-worn cameras in a bid to cut the amount of abuse they're having to face.
The cameras can record an incident and be used as evidence against the attacker.
Some staff say they've switched jobs after being attacked, which they describe as "part of daily life".
04 Feb 2019
