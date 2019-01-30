Triplet calves born on Kent farm

Media player
Identical triplet calves born on Kent dairy farm
The chances of a cow having identical triplets are about 700,000 to one.
This is why Edith, Agnes and Margo are very special calves.
The sisters made their appearance on Hinxden Farm near Benenden at the weekend.
30 Jan 2019
