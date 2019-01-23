Fisherman still working in his 90s

Media player
Whitstable fisherman still whelking in his 90s
Derrick West started work gathering shellfish off the Whitstable coast 70 years ago.
Now in his 90s, he's still working for his family's firm.
And he says has no intention of calling it a day any time soon.
23 Jan 2019
