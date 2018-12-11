Six migrants rescued from a dinghy

Media player
Six migrants are rescued from a dinghy off Dover
A dinghy was spotted in shipping lanes off Dover at about 03:30 GMT with six people on board.
The five men and one woman said they were Iranian, the Home Office said.
They were rescued by a Border Force cutter and an RNLI lifeboat. Their boat appeared to be taking in water.
11 Dec 2018
