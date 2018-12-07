Video

A severely disabled woman who was wrongly refused funding for a mobility car has said she wants compensation after winning her appeal.

Deborah Brown, from Gillingham, in Kent, suffers from a neurological condition ataxia, making it difficult for her to walk.

She spent a year fighting the decision to withdraw funding for the car, and earlier this year received an apology with the decision overturned.

But Ms Deborah says she deserves compensation for the stress she was put through, plus the costs associated with a vehicle she should not have had to pay for herself.

The Department for Work and Pensions said it does not comment on individual cases.