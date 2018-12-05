Media player
Kent Unsung Hero 2018: From manager to cleaner
Glen Allen has done every job at his village football club from manager to cleaner.
After 45 years service with Langley Athletic FC, near Maidstone, in Kent, he's been nominated for a BBC Unsung Hero 2018 award.
The winner will be announced at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony on 16 December.
05 Dec 2018
