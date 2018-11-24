Media player
Ray Weatherall: 'I still love the wife who tried to kill me'
A terminally ill man whose wife and best friend plotted to kill him says he forgives her.
Ray Weatherall, from Ash near Canterbury, survived a poisoning, being shot in the face, and a swimming pool heater explosion that left him with second degree burns.
His wife, her lover and his daughter have been jailed for life for conspiracy to murder.
24 Nov 2018
