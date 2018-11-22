Media player
Primary school children in Ramsgate have been asked for ideas to help plan their town.
It's part of a project run by the Turner Contemporary in Margate.
They were asked to turn their ideas into art, and they let their imaginations run wild.
22 Nov 2018
