Video
X-ray artist opens Kent gallery
X-ray artist Nick Veasey is opening a gallery to display his works in the Kent countryside.
Process Gallery in Lenham will provide a permanent exhibition for the artist's creations.
It will also provide visitors with the chance to see him creating his unusual artwork in his studio.
-
14 Nov 2018
