Fire-hit supermarket's roof collapses

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Roof of Morrisons supermarket in Folkestone collapses in fire
A huge fire has ripped through a Morrisons supermarket in Folkestone, Kent, and caused part of the roof to collapse.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
08 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-46137008/roof-of-morrisons-supermarket-in-folkestone-collapses-in-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window