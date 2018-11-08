Media player
Folkestone Morrisons supermarket catches fire
A huge fire has ripped through a Morrisons supermarket in Folkestone, Kent and caused part of the roof collapse.
The blaze, which started at about 07:30 GMT, is thought to have been started by a deep fat fryer in the cafe and has destroyed part of the store.
The supermarket was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries.
Video footage shows the moment part of the roof collapsed.
08 Nov 2018
