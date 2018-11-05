The story of the unknown warrior
The story behind the tomb of the unknown warrior

The tomb of the unknown warrior became the focal point for the nation's grief after World War One.

The inspiration came from a Folkestone clergyman, who witnessed the horrors of the trenches first hand.

The Reverend David Brailton wanted the families of those who had died, but had no graves, to have somewhere to grieve.

