Video
Ross Edgley has completed his round-Britain swim
Ross Edgley's feet have not touched dry land for five months.
He's become the first person to swim the entire coast of Great Britain.
The 33-year-old battled injury, tides and jellyfish stings during his epic endurance swim.
04 Nov 2018
