Teenage wheelchair rugby star
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Teenager travels 340 miles each week to play wheelchair rugby

Aaron Thomas is so dedicated to wheelchair rugby he makes a 340-mile round trip each week to play the sport.

The 18-year-old lives in Gloucester but trains in Kent with the Medway Dragons.

Aaron's dream is to represent England but to achieve that he believes he needs a bespoke wheelchair to compete at the highest level.

  • 31 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'Miracle' teen's Paralympic rugby dream